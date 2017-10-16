Liverpool Make Contact With Napoli Over Potential Move for Man City Target Faouzi Ghoulam

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Liverpool have contacted Napoli over the potential transfer of left-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

According to a report in L'Equipe - via the Metro - the Reds are targeting the Algeria international in the hope of a move in the January transfer window.

Ghoulam, who has established himself as a key player in Napoli's back four, has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Champions Chelsea and Manchester City are believed to be interested, although it is Liverpool that appear to have taken the initiative.


The Serie A leaders have reportedly categorically rejected the approach for Ghoulam, who they intend to keep for at least the remainder of the season.

But the 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, and talks over a new deal have stalled in recent weeks.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Ghoulam joined Napoli from Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne in 2014 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club. He has also been capped 35 times for Algeria.


Liverpool were expected to reinforce their options at left-back during the summer but boss Jurgen Klopp opted to place his trust in Alberto Moreno.

The Spaniard has made a notable improvement and performed consistently, taking the place of last season's deputy James Milner and lessening concerns over a lack of quality in the position.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will persist in their reported pursuit of Ghoulam.

