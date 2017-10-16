Liverpool New Boy Andrew Robertson Admits 'Frustration' at Alberto Moreno's Upturn in Form

After a slow introduction to life as a first team player at Anfield, Andrew Robertson has accepted his current place in the Liverpool pecking order, but has admitted being left 'frustrated' by Alberto Moreno's impressive return to form.

Robertson arrived on Merseyside from Hull in the summer for a fee of around £10m including add-ons, ostensibly coming into the side as Jurgen Klopp's new first choice for the seemingly vacant left-back position.

Throughout the course of the 2016/17 season it seemed that Spaniard Alberto Moreno couldn't buy a start at left back, utility midfielder James Milner being played at left back in his stead.

However, the new season has seen Moreno find a new lease on life at Anfield, having found himself back in Klopp's first string lineup, leaving new boy Robertson somewhat frustrated.

“I’ve just got to be patient and hopefully it will turn and I’ll get more game time at Liverpool,” Robertson said to BBC Scotland. “I am realistic, I know how much quality is in the Liverpool squad. The three games I’ve played I have been really happy with my performances.

“I need to be patient and not let my head drop and, if I keep doing that, hopefully it will work out for me, which I am confident it will.

“For me and Moreno, if we start, great; if we don’t, realistically we will be in the stand or not travelling,” he added.

“We have attacking people on the bench who can come on and change the game, which we usually need."

The Scotland international also hinted at his own surprise in Moreno's recent upturn in form, and while Robertson sees the positives for his new team, he can't help but feel frustrated at his own lack of pitch time.

“James Milner had played left-back all last season and a lot people on the outside probably thought Moreno was finished at Liverpool, but he has worked really hard in training to get everything right. He has played well since he has been in there," he said.





“It has been frustrating for me because my signing has probably lifted him but I believe that it has given Liverpool two good left-backs.”

Despite giving a strong account of himself in the games he has played - two league outings against Crystal Palace and Burnley and an appearance in the League Cup against Leicester City - Robertson has largely played second fiddle to Moreno so far this campaign.