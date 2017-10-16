Man Utd Stalwart Phil Jones 'Set' for Contract Renewal After Stunning Start to the Season

October 16, 2017

Manchester United are looking to extend Phil Jones' contract after a run of fantastic performances this season had the club sweating over his future, with both parties confident that a deal to commit his future to Old Trafford can be agreed, according to ESPN.

Jones, whose current contract is set to expire in 2019, moved to Manchester United in 2011 for £17m and despite initially struggling to maintain a first-team spot, the former Blackburn star is now considered as one of the best defenders at the club.

Jones has been an ever-present for Manchester United this season, partnering the likes of Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling in each of the Red Devils eight Premier League matches.

The centre-back has missed United's UEFA Supercup defeat to Real Madrid, and their first Champions League group stage match against FC Basel, because of a suspension. 

However, despite his availability, Jones was left out of José Mourinho's squad for United's trip to Moscow in the Champions League and he was an unused substitute against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup last month.

Stoke City's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the only man to have scored past Manchester United in the Premier League this season, the Cameroonian forward's brace denying the Red Devils a fourth straight Premier League victory at the start of the season.


Only Burton's Lloyd Dyer, who scored a 91st-minute consolation goal in a 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford, and CSKA Moscow's 19-year-old playmaker Konstantin Kuchaev, scoring another late goal in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of United, have found the back of the net against Mourinho's side outside of the Premier League.

