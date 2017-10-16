Mauricio Pochettino Admits Surprise Dream to Manage England if He Moves to International Football

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino could snub interest from a number of top European clubs in favour of a stint as the England manager.

The Argentine boss' new book has revealed that should he decide to swap club football for international management, he would be interested in the Three Lions post.

"If I were to move into international management one day, I’d relish the opportunity to coach the England national team," Pochettino wrote in his new book, A Brave New World, as quoted by the Sun.

"I’ve heard that I’ve been considered for the job before, but I don’t know if there was any truth in it.





"I’d be reunited with loads of familiar faces: Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana.





"Of the last 21 England debutants, 17 have played under me - there’s also the likes of Rickie Lambert, Jay Rodriguez, Calum Chambers, Nathaniel Clyne, Luke Shaw and Ryan Mason," he added.

"In the last four-and-a-half seasons, 11 regulars in the England squad made their international debuts under my stewardship.





"I remember once telling Adam Lallana how taken aback I was when I first witnessed the mentality of English players up close - their enthusiasm in training, the sparks that fly in 50-50 challenges.





"Lallana himself was once so angry with a decision during a training match that he blew his top and swore at coach Miki D’Agostino," Pochettino continued. "He subsequently apologised, but I thought to myself, ‘I want guys like that in my team.’