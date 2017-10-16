Mayor of Liverpool Hits Out at Everton Boss Ronald Koeman on Twitter After Brighton Draw

October 16, 2017

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has been slammed by the Major of Liverpool and Blues fan Joe Anderson following their 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, with the high-profile fan labelling the Dutchman as the "problem". 

The Toffees salvaged a late point thanks to a last-gasp Wayne Rooney penalty, who may have given the former Southampton manager a slight respite from the growing frustrations around Goodison Park. 

However, the Labour politician was not one to take it easy on the former Barcelona defender, stating it was yet another "poor" display under the 54-year-old's stewardship. 

"Koeman will be judged by results, this was another poor one & poor performances v very poor side", Anderson tweeted via his official Twitter account following the draw. 

"I ask have any players improved under him?"

Everton currently lie just three points from safety after securing only eight points from their opening eight fixtures. 

There is little doubt that the Merseysiders are struggling to find a similar threat in attack to which they possessed last season with star-man Romelu Lukaku. 

Koeman tried to address their lack of net-finding potency during the summer, splurging big during the summer transfer window but with no avail.


However, Anderson believes it is in fact with the Dutchman where the problem lies - even if he is outnumbered in thinking so. 

"Most fans wanted him so think he should be given a bit more time", the Labour politician tweeted.

"He is clearly the problem but not sure he can find solution".

Everton now face two tough fixtures in the coming seven days, with a duo of home ties against Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League on Thursday evening followed by the visit of Arsenal next weekend. 


However, Koeman is hopeful that his side's late revival against Brighton will be enough to spurn them on to better things in the coming weeks.


“Let’s hope that the point gives the boys a little bit more calmness and confidence”, the 54-year-old told The Sun

“They showed commitment. If there is no commitment by one player it is my job to bring in other players, but they work so hard every day to get it right and it’s difficult.

"It’s not easy, the Premier League. You don’t go to Brighton and get an easy win. You need to fight and play well.” 

