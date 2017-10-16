Pellegrino Feels His Tactics May Not Have Gone According to Plan After Saints Draw to Newcastle

Manolo Gabbiadini saved his Southampton side from losing the game twice to Newcastle at St Mary's on Sunday afternoon as the game ended 2-2.

The second half saw intense pressure from both the Saints and the Toons, leading to a quick succession of goals from both teams.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Mauricio Pellegrino feels the instructions he gave to his team to be more direct in the second half didn't go according to plan as the game ended up 'chaotic', Daily Echo reports.

“We get the point," he said. "Thinking about it was a chaotic game and after we equalise I think we concede too quick and a soft goal because we have to be more clever in this type of action after being behind in the score a lot of time. We have to be better organised."

In attempt to break through and get a second goal against Newcastle's defensive play lead by Jamaal Lascelles, Pellegrino felt that his team lost control in the process.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“My feeling is that we never could control the game totally,” Pellegrino admitted. “I think we did ok in some moments but we have to be more clever to defend better.”

Sunday's match could have seen Southampton over take Newcastle in the table as both sides are close to each other at 9th and 10th respectively in the Premier League.