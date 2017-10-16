Pellegrino Feels His Tactics May Not Have Gone According to Plan After Saints Draw to Newcastle

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Manolo Gabbiadini saved his Southampton side from losing the game twice to Newcastle at St Mary's on Sunday afternoon as the game ended 2-2.

The second half saw intense pressure from both the Saints and the Toons, leading to a quick succession of goals from both teams.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Mauricio Pellegrino feels the instructions he gave to his team to be more direct in the second half didn't go according to plan as the game ended up 'chaotic', Daily Echo reports. 

“We get the point," he said. "Thinking about it was a chaotic game and after we equalise I think we concede too quick and a soft goal because we have to be more clever in this type of action after being behind in the score a lot of time. We have to be better organised."

In attempt to break through and get a second goal against Newcastle's defensive play lead by Jamaal Lascelles, Pellegrino felt that his team lost control in the process.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“My feeling is that we never could control the game totally,” Pellegrino admitted. “I think we did ok in some moments but we have to be more clever to defend better.”

Sunday's match could have seen Southampton over take Newcastle in the table as both sides are close to each other at 9th and 10th respectively in the Premier League. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters