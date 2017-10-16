RB Leipzig CEO Reveals Naby Keita's Release Clause as Sole Reason for His Sale to Liverpool

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has claimed that his club only sold star youngster Naby Keita to Liverpool due to the release clause in his contract. The Reds hounded the Bundesliga club in their efforts to sign the talented 22-year-old, and Leipzig eventually agreed to sell the player after the Merseyside club triggered his £48m release clause.





In an interview with German outlet Kicker, via the Express, Mintzlaff admitted his shock at Liverpool stumping up the necessary cash to seal the deal, claiming:

"We would have never given Naby Keita away if it had not been for the release clause.

"When we agreed on (the clause), we did not presume that only after a few months there'd be a club willing to pay significantly more."

Keita is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young midfield talents in European football, and the Reds boss Jürgen Klopp will have the Guinean international at his disposal once he officially moves to Anfield in July 2018.





Keita is a highly diverse midfielder, and is capable of excelling in both an attacking and defensive role - boasting a number of desirable attributes.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Liverpool will undoubtedly be adding a real element of quality to their side next summer, as Keita's style of play has seen him compared to last season's PFA Player of the Year and two time Premier League champions N'Golo Kanté.





The Reds have struggled with defensive solidity this season, and Keita could be just what they need to protect their backline next season.



