Tottenham Boosted By Return of Rose and Dembele Ahead of Trip to Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur face a tough trip to face Real Madrid this week in the Champions League. But Mauricio Pochettino will be boosted by the availability of both Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele, who were both spotted travelling with the team.

Dembele has been out with an ankle injury since September. Meanwhile Danny Rose could make his first appearance for Spurs since damaging his knee in January. He has since undergone surgery to repair ligament damage.

It is likely that both players would only make appearances against Madrid as substitutes, as Pochettino looks to transition them back into the starting eleven.

Another player who has travelled with the Spurs squad to Spain is youngster Luke Amos. The 20-year-old midfielder is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Tottenham, but will perhaps hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow player Harry Winks who has broken into the first team this season.

Tottenham will be without key-man Dele Alli, who will complete the final game of his three-match suspension from European competition. He will be eligible when Real Madrid come to Wembley in November.

With Erik Lamela returning to training after a year long absence, Victor Wanyama remains the only first team player still unavailable through injury for Spurs. Wanyama remains out with a knee injury until the end of October.

Real Madrid have injury problems of their own. They will continue to be without Gareth Bale, who will miss playing against his former club due to a calf injury.