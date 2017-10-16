West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic 'Optimistic' Over Rest of the Season After Burnley Draw

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that "optimism" is the most prevalent sentiment at the club after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

The Hammers came close to their first away win of the season having led from early in the first half courtesy of a Michail Antonio goal.

But they were hindered by the dismissal of Andy Carroll after 27 minutes, and were left with just a point when Chris Wood equalised five minutes from time. Bilic, though, has stressed the positives that came with the performance.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“If you are comparing how we played in the last game with how we played on Saturday, especially when it was eleven against eleven, we were much better on Saturday," he told the club's official website.

“We were dangerous, we were attacking with many players and that’s why we had really missed players like [Manuel] Lanzini and Antonio, who is now back to his fitness and everything. It was really good and we have to build on this.

“I knew we would have a difficult start, because we had to play three away games, but more than that we were playing without three or four important players for us, especially if we’re talking about the players who are game-changers when we have the ball.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“Now, with Lanzini back, with Arnautovic back and with Michail Antonio getting into his really good fitness after a long break, it is looking much better.

“We are really looking forward with a lot of optimism, if we continue to play like this and work like this, then we should get many, many points.”