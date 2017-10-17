Antonio Conte Confirms Alvaro Morata is in Contention to Face Roma on Wednesday

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has declared Spain striker Alvaro Morata fit enough to play against AS Roma on Wednesday.

The Blues have won their first two matches since returning to the Champions League, but face a tough test against the Serie A side this week in a match that could see them place a firmer grip on qualification for the next round if they win it.

Morata, who hobbled off with a hamstring injury halfway during the first half of Chelsea's fixture against Manchester City right before the international break, sped up his recovery after getting ruled out for six weeks, and could have even played against Crystal Palace had Conte decided to risk him.

However, playing him against Roma won't be a risk, according to the manager, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday in his pre-match presser.

"I could have taken a risk on Saturday and forced Morata to play against Crystal Palace," he said. "But I am not so stupid because this situation is very difficult. You have to make the best decision and tomorrow, I am not taking a risk if Morata plays.

"We know very well what our situation is and for sure when there are injuries of this type and to important players, it is very difficult for us.





"But there is this situation and we must be very good to overcome it and to try to do our best, but for sure it is not simple when you don’t have players like Morata or Kante, or now Moses. Three important players."

Having lost two matches on the bounce, the Blues boss is desperate to see his side get back to winning ways. But he knows just how much of a threat Roma could pose, and has asked that his players keep focus.

"For sure it is a good time to play again, above all after two defeats, but we know very well the Champions League is a really tough tournament.

"I know tomorrow will be difficult because I know Italian football and every team is well-organised. We must pay attention because Roma has a great team and a really good coach."