Arsenal Could Replace Alexis Sanchez With AC Milan Flop After First Missing Out in the Summer

October 17, 2017

Arsenal could come back in for AC Milan striker Andre Silva in January, with the Rossoneri set to make him available in order to recoup funds.

The Italian giants have made a poor start to the new season having won four and lost four of their eight games in Serie A and apart from a Europa League hat-trick Austria Vienna, the £33m signing Silva has failed to make much of an impact at San Siro.

It is already looking like they will not be in contention to finish amongst the Champions League places, with Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Lazio and Roma all better-placed, and recently both Adidas and Audi cut their ties with the club, meaning they could take a huge hit at the end of the season.

As reported by the Sun, Milan could look to prepare for that eventuality by offloading Silva, who was supposedly wanted by Arsenal in the summer.

The Gunners are likely to lose both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil during the winter window, rather than lose the pair for absolutely nothing at the end of the season.

They have both been offered huge hikes on their current wages to remain at the Emirates, but neither appear to want to commit to new deals at the struggling club.

The 21-year-old Portuguese international Silva is naturally a striker, but can operate anywhere along a front three if needed - just as Sanchez does for the Gunners.

