Barca Keeper Ter Stegen Discusses Growing Maturity & the Changes Brought By Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has discussed his increased maturity levels since joining the Blaugrana - having made the switch to La Liga when he was only 22-years-old.

After leaving Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, Ter Stegen was still a very young goalkeeper, and played second fiddle to Claudio Bravo following his arrival - appearances being confined to Champions League and domestic cup appearances.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

However, since Bravo's departure, the German keeper has seen himself become a key man for his club, and has discussed how the step up to first choice keeper has made him grow up:

"I'm a more mature person now. A lot of things have happened in these three years. Now I am beginning my fourth season here. I have been incredibly happy until now and I am happy to continue my career here, because it is what I want to do." Ter Stegen told Sport.

"We all have the chance to keep having success. That's what Barça have always desired. And I think we are doing well, we are all hungry to keep winning games."

The German was also quizzed on his thoughts regarding new manager Ernesto Valverde; having spent his first few years in Catalonia with Luis Enrique in the Camp Nou dugout.

"Our [new] manager has a different point of view and we have to support him. We have to assure him that we understand his concepts because he has new, different ideas.

"He's also introducing more options to our game, which makes you be an even better player, because you're learning new things. Our job is to put these changes into action and I have to say that we've done quite well until now."

Ter Stegen's Barcelona are currently top of La Liga - the German only conceding three goals in eight games.