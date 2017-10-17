Manchester United travels to Lisbon to take on Benfica in a Champions League matchup Wednesday.

Manchester United sits atop its group standings in the Champions League with six points, winning both of its matches so far.

Benfica is in last place in its group, losing both its matches.

United has prevailed in six of the nine meetings between the two.

Victor Lindelof came from Benfica to Manchester United this summer and will return to the club for the first time since the move.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

