How to Watch Benfica vs. Manchester United: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Manchester United will take on Benfica in a Champions League matchup. Here's how to watch. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 18, 2017

Manchester United travels to Lisbon to take on Benfica in a Champions League matchup Wednesday. 

Manchester United sits atop its group standings in the Champions League with six points, winning both of its matches so far.

Benfica is in last place in its group, losing both its matches. 

United has prevailed in six of the nine meetings between the two.  

Victor Lindelof came from Benfica to Manchester United this summer and will return to the club for the first time since the move. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Watch online: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

