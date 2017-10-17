Borussia Dortmund Call Back Jadon Sancho From World Cup Duty With Possible Debut in the Offing

Borussia Dortmund have recalled Jadon Sancho from the U17s World Cup, suggesting that he is in line to make his debut for the club.

Sancho joined the Bundesliga outfit in the summer from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £10m, and turned out a couple of times for the club's reserves before flying out to India with the Young Lions.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/GettyImages

Sancho had been impressing at the tournament, scoring three goals and notching two assists before his withdrawal, and the team will surely miss his influence as they prepare to face Japan in Kolkata in the last 16 on Tuesday.

England U17 coach Steve Cooper said, as quoted by the Mail: "Jadon’s gone home. Dortmund have asked that he heads back to Germany, which is obviously a disappointment in terms of the tournament.

"People enjoyed seeing him play and it’s a disappointment for him because he very much enjoyed his time in India and relished the chance to play in a World Cup.

I just wanna say a Big Thank you to Kolkata for the support, it's been a pleasure playing in front of such amazing crowd!

Come on @England ! pic.twitter.com/x6aExMXblg — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) October 16, 2017

"He loves playing for England and this team in particular so it’s sad to see him go. I can only imagine Dortmund want him back to play in their first team at the weekend and I assume he will be starting for them - because I can’t think of a reason why you would take a player away from a World Cup."

Sancho will apparently fly to Cyprus to be with his club teammates for the Champions League game with Apoel Nicosia, but wasn't registered in their squad for the competition and therefore cannot play.

