Craig Shakespeare Happy With His Side's Response Following Their Draw to West Brom

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare insisted he was pleased with the fight his side showed as they battled back from a goal down to claim a draw with West Brom on Monday evening.

After going behind courtesy of a wonderful Nacer Chadli free-kick Riyad Mahrez salvaged a point for the Foxes when he finished a move involving substitutes Ben Chilwell and Islam Slimani, and despite a late rally the home side had to settle for a point.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, as reported by Sky Sports, Shakespeare said he was impressed with his side's fight and resilience, feeling his side finished the stronger of the two, saying:

"We finished on the front foot, after having to change shape, you're always susceptible when you go a goal down and you want a fight back and a response I got that from the players and fair play we gave it everything.

"It's one of the games where we've had the most possession we've had, and we worked on that in training this week, on how to break them down.

"Of course the training ground is different to a match and sometimes it doesn't happen, sometimes a player are lacking in confidence sometimes have two touches instead of one.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"I felt in the first half we should of moved the ball quicker and were laboured in possession, but as you say the resilience and the fight back quality we showed was there for all to see."





Mahrez was subject of further transfer speculation surrounding his future and has looked bereft of confidence so far this campaign.





However, when asked about the Algerian's confidence the Foxes manager insisted he was generally pleased with the wideman's performance on the night, saying: "He had a great chance just before that and I expect him to put it away, he will be disappointed he didn't score with that.





"From the resulting cross by Ben Chilwell, that Islam kept it alive, Riyad's first touch was quality and players natural ability will shine through. The finish was very very good to keep it down with his weaker foot, but with Riyad whats pleasing is he kept going."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Shakespeare's side have endured a difficult start to the campaign and currently occupy 18th place, although the 53-year-old feels his side's comeback hasn't eased any pressure on him or his players.

"No I think thats the reality of the Premier League and management we have to work hard, I've seen Kasper's interview and thats the core values of this football club. We work hard, train hard and hopefully we can convert that we just need that win and hopefully we will climb that table."