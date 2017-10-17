Hero Referee in Brazil Saves Weekend Match With Fire Extinguisher Following Pre-Match Wasp Trouble

Brazilian football saw an odd turn of events this weekend, as a referee channelled his inner pest control ahead of kick-off for the Brazilian women's football clash between Eranduba and Penarol-AM.

A few things are mandatory ahead of every football match: stud checks, net checks, handshakes, and of course, exterminating an entire wasp's nest with a fire extinguisher...

The Ismael Benigno Stadium in Manaus saw the referee called into action very early on, according to The Sun. Goalkeeper Mayara Santana rushed to the lead official before his whistle had been blown, having discovered a gnarly wasp's nest resting in the top corner of the goal.

O Iranduba venceu o Penarol por 3 a 1 no estádio da Colina e está classificado para a semifinal do Campeonato Amazonense Feminino! Os gols foram marcados por Monalisa, Cris e Mayara Vaz. Nosso adversário da semi será justamente o Penarol, em jogos de ida e volta. Com o patrocínio da TRANSIRE ELETRÔNICOS, o Hulk segue firme na caminhada rumo ao hepta estadual! #AmazonenseFeminino #TransireEletrônicos #FechadoComOIranduba A post shared by E.C. Iranduba da Amazônia (@eciranduba) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Seizing the opportunity to become the day's hero, the referee swiftly requested a fire extinguisher before making his way to the goal.

The video, as is available on The Sun's website, shows the ref blasting the nest with all his might in an attempt to stamp his authority on the game. A scenario like this would be Mike Dean's dream.

However, Edmar Campos de la Encarnacion (the referee) did require the help of his assistant and a few local officials before ousting his adversary.





Eventually, after the match had finally kicked off following the pre-game entertainment, it was Eranduba who came away victorious in a simple 3-1 victory. The Amazonian side - representatives of a small town of 40,000 - are one of the best followed sides in Brazil (men's and women's football).





The team reportedly brought 25,371 fans along to watch them face Santos in Women’s Campeonato Brasileiro semi-final against Santos in summer.