Irked Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Responds to 'Loser' Jibes in Typically Comedic Fashion

Jurgen Klopp has hit back at critics who have called him out for Liverpool's inability to win games of late, ahead of the Reds' clash with Maribor in the Champions League.

The German's team have made a stuttering start to the new season so far, and sit eighth in the Premier League on 13 points having won just three games.

It's all gone a bit weird. Klopp told that he's a top coach but doesn't win much: "So you are saying I am a charismatic, funny loser?" — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) October 16, 2017

Critics have been growing in numbers over the past few weeks as Liverpool have dropped off the pace, and Saturday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United did little to help Klopp's cause.

On Monday a reporter was bold enough to put to him the notion that he is 'a top coach who doesn't win enough games', and a rather stoney-faced former Borussia Dortmund coach replied, as quoted by the Mail: "So you are saying I am a charismatic, funny loser?"

"We're confident. We're in a good moment. It's still easy to remember how hard we fought to be in the Champions League.

"We've lost two games. One in League Cup, the other to Man City with 10 men. 99% teams in the world would lose to City at the moment."

The Reds take on Slovenian side Maribor at Ljudski vrt in the clubs' first ever competitive meeting, and nothing but three points will do for under-fire Klopp with Sevilla having won both their opening games.