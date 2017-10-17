Jose Mourinho Insists He's Not Signing a New Deal or Leaving Old Trafford Following PSG Comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he isn't thinking about signing a new deal with the club, nor is he considering leaving.

The Portguese coach conducted an interview with French show Telefoot recently in which he revealed that his son was going to watch Paris Saint-Germain - of which he said (via the Guardian): "The other day my son who lives in London went to Paris and not to Manchester to watch the match. In Paris there is something special. Magic, quality, youth, it’s fantastic."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Before that Mourinho had talked about other 'ambitions' which led to speculation that he quite fancied moving on before getting his feet too far under the table at Old Trafford.

But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss has moved to deny that that's the case. As quoted by the Mirror, he spoke ahead of United's Champions League clash with Benfica.

"I think you English media have the answer for that because in one day it says I am going to sign a five year contract worth £1billion per season and then the next day you say that I am leaving and going to PSG - I think that is the answer.

"The answer is that nothing is happening; I am not signing a new five year contract and I am not leaving for PSG. I am at Man United and that is it. I have a contract I don't think there is an answer for that."

Mourinho did however reiterate his comments about not ending his career with the Red Devils, which could or could not be a plea to the Portuguese FA about the national side one day.

