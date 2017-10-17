Jose Mourinho's Tensions With Vice-Chairman May Hinder Man Utd's Desire to Renew His Contract

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be assessing his long-term future at the club, as tensions between he and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward are thought to be increasing declining. 

Despite the excellent start to the season made by his side, the fiery Portuguese manager is yet to open discussions over extending his contract at Old Trafford.

As reported by the Daily Record, Mourinho is midway through his three-year contract with the Red Devils, but is reluctant to extend his stay after becoming incensed by Woodward's decision making at the club. 

Factors such as being indecisive over potential transfer deals and being reluctant to part with transfer funds are believed to be paramount in Mourinho's annoyance.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Mourinho has enjoyed reasonable success since taking over the Manchester United job last season - winning a Europa League and League Cup while also returning the Red Devils to Champions League football. 

With an offer of extension still not officially on the table, Woodward could be waiting to see how the 2017/18 season pans out before offering the 'Special One' a new deal.

During his second stint at Chelsea, Mourinho was also believed to be highly unsatisfied with interference from club officials - wishing to put his own stamp on the club without the restraints placed upon him by boardroom members. 

Now at the age of 54, Mourinho is keen not to rest on his laurels, and will no doubt seek out another managerial challenge before he retires.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Mourinho has enjoyed a stunning career as a manager, winning honours all across Europe. From Porto's shock Champions League glory, to eight league titles across four leagues, the controversial manager certainly has the record to back-up what can often be perceived as a rather arrogant persona.

