Jurgen Klopp Cites Manchester City as Capable of Beating '99 Per Cent of Teams in the World'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are capable of beating most teams in a similar fashion that he had to experience with the Reds.

Reports from Goal.com state that in Klopp's news conference, before a trip to Slovenia to play Maribor, the German believes Man City would defeat '99 per cent' of all teams in world football.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

Klopp said, "We have lost two games, one in the (EFL) Cup and one with 10-men against Manchester City.

"99 per cent of teams in world football would lose against Manchester City at the moment."

Guardiola's side have started the season in scintillating form, sitting top of the Premier League table scoring 29 goals in their opening eight games, whilst winning their two Champions League ties, seeing them top their group in the process.

29 - Man City are the 1st top-flight team to net 29 goals in their first 8 league games of the season since Everton in 1894-95 (30). Update. https://t.co/T0KLleo0Xh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

Liverpool currently sit 8th in the Premier League and are without a win in their opening two Champions League group fixtures.



Klopp though was determined to defend his sides indifferent start to the season, including their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in early September.

He continued, saying: "Why should we lose confidence?

"We have to be confident. It was a disappointment after the game and that is because we deserved more. We are in a good moment and we are looking forward."