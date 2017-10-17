Jurgen Klopp Cites Manchester City as Capable of Beating '99 Per Cent of Teams in the World'

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are capable of beating most teams in a similar fashion that he had to experience with the Reds. 

Reports from Goal.com state that in Klopp's news conference, before a trip to Slovenia to play Maribor, the German believes Man City would defeat '99 per cent' of all teams in world football. 

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

Klopp said, "We have lost two games, one in the (EFL) Cup and one with 10-men against Manchester City.

"99 per cent of teams in world football would lose against Manchester City at the moment."

Guardiola's side have started the season in scintillating form, sitting top of the Premier League table scoring 29 goals in their opening eight games, whilst winning their two Champions League ties, seeing them top their group in the process.

Liverpool currently sit 8th in the Premier League and are without a win in their opening two Champions League group fixtures.

Klopp though was determined to defend his sides indifferent start to the season, including their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in early September.

He continued, saying: "Why should we lose confidence?

"We have to be confident. It was a disappointment after the game and that is because we deserved more. We are in a good moment and we are looking forward."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters