Leicester City Fires Manager Craig Shakespeare After Poor Start to the New Season

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has been sacked by the club following a concerning start to the new season.

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

The Foxes lie 18th in the Premier League table after winning just one of their opening eight matches, and the decision seems relatively hasty given that they are only one win away from mid-table at such an early stage.

It would appear that the final straw for the club's hierarchy came after the team failed to beat West Brom on Monday - the game finished 1-1 after Riyad Mahrez cancelled out a Nacer Chadli free-kick - and as tweeted by the Mail's Matt Lawton, Shakespeare has been relieved of his duties.

Shakespeare took over on an interim basis from title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri after he was controversially sacked in February following a run of poor results, and he managed to keep the club in the Premier League, as well as over turn a first leg defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League, before crashing out to Atletico at the quarter-final stage.

He was then given the job permanently during the off-season after the board became impressed with how the players performed for him in the last couple of months of the 2016/17 season.

