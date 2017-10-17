Man Utd & England Legend's Marriage in Crisis Over Rendezvous With Famous Model

David Beckham's wife Victoria is furious with the ex-England captain after he's been spending a bit too much time with professional party girl, model and DJ Lady Mary Charteris, according to this report in The Sun.

The stunning socialite has caused several rows between two of the UK's most famous stars as David has been spending an increasing amount of time in Mary's presence.

Image by Henry Wright

David Beckham and Lady Mary have been spotted together at several late-night parties after being introduced at Glastonbury by Beckham's long-time friend Dave Gardner.

A source close to the Beckhams is recently quoted as saying: “David has spent time partying with Mary at events into the early hours of the morning.

“They were introduced by Dave and Victoria is very worried that she is not the best influence on David.

"They met at Glastonbury but Victoria is not fond of her.”

As The sun reported in July, Victoria is becoming increasingly worried about David's party-boy lifestyle and does not approve of his glamorous female friends, the likes of Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne.

Image by Henry Wright

Victoria is concerned that Lady Mary is a terrible influence on David. Lady Mary freely admits to being a party animal and confesses she was “bedridden” for days after Noel Gallagher's infamous 50th cocaine-themed birthday party.

David Beckham has also been known to be very protective over Lady Mary. David was spotted clearly getting agitated as another man tried to talk to Mary at a party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse.

A fellow party goer revealed: “When the bloke approached, David made sure she was looked after and said, ‘She’s with me’. It was clear they are pals.”