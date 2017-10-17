PHOTO: Carlo Ancelotti Continues to Haunt Fans With Ex-Boss Featuring on Bayern Advent Calendar

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti's tenure at Bayern Munchen came to an abrupt end in late September, with a 3-0 defeat against PSG the Champions League the final nail in the coffin.

Despite winning the Bundesliga in the 2016/17 season, reports of unrest with players along with a run of poor results meant his time in Munich was over.

However, despite leaving the Bavarian side, his face will still be around until Christmas. That's because he is on Bayern Munich's official advent calendar for 2017.

Image by Adam Barnish

Ancelotti can be seen on the cover of the 19th square, feasting on a turkey alongside left-back David Alaba.

Clearly thinking Ancelotti would be around at least until Christmas, Bayern have made appropriate changes to cover this oversight.

German publication Bild have reported that the club have sent out stickers with Jupp Heynckes on to place over former manager Ancelotti.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Heynckes comes in for his 4th spell at Bayern Munchen, with his last spell being the most successful, winning the treble in the 2012/13 season.