Sky Sports Pundit Names the 5 Spurs Players That Would Start for Real Madrid Ahead of UCL Clash

Former footballer Tony Gale has sensationally claimed that five Tottenham players would walk into the Real Madrid starting lineup ahead of their hotly anticipated Champions League encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

“Well, Harry Kane for me,” Gale spoke on Sky Sports News on Tuesday morning.

“I think so,” He then responded when quizzed as to whether Kane would get into the Madrid team over Karim Benzema.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

“I think he is better than Benzema. Dele Alli, I think, will get into the team."

Gale went on to discuss the defensive aspects of the two teams, claiming that Spurs duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld would displace Los Blancos' two best centre-halves, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos.

“I think I will put Vertonghen and Alderweireld as a pair in front of the Real Madrid pair, although I think they are very good.”

“And I look at Lloris as well and I think top top goalkeeper,”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Quite a bold claim from Gale, especially considering that this Madrid side have won the last two consecutive Champions League competitions. Of course, this works as a huge compliment to Spurs and the strength that they have shown over the last couple of seasons, and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane does not underestimate their ability under Mauricio Pochettino:

“Tottenham has always been a great club but constantly moving and the coach has done a great job." The French manager said ahead of the tie, via the Mirror.

“We have two games against Tottenham, the first [Tuesday] is the Group final, because we have the same points and we want to play well.





"It will be a good match. For all the people who like football. And I wish we get the three points. It will be a great test.”