Spanish Football Expert Guillem Balague Identifies Cristiano Ronaldo's Favourite Madrid Teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Real Madrid this weekend after guiding Portugal to World Cup qualification. In a 2-1 win over Getafe, he grabbed his first goal of the season in the league, which will come as a huge relief for the current world player of the year.

Throughout the game, there was a particularly dynamic partnership between Ronaldo and French striker Karim Benzema, who were playing together for the first time since the Champions League final in the summer.

And it just so happens that Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite teammate is his strike partner Karim Benzema, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

In his weekly column for Sky Sports, he wrote, "It was the return of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Karim Benzema partnership at Getafe at the weekend, the first time they've played together since the Champions League final.

"Benzema for me is one of the most important players at Real, alongside Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos. He defines the style of the team, and is the perfect forward partner alongside Cristiano, because he links the midfield, moves around and is comfortable in every position up front.

Karim Benzema has now scored as many goals for Real Madrid (182) as Paco Gento.



"I am sure, in fact I know, that Ronaldo prefers Benzema next to him than any other player."

With many strikers coming and going during Ronaldo's career in Madrid, the Frenchman has always been faithful to Los Blancos, and recently signed a new four year contract at the Bernabeu, so rumours about his future have been put to bed for the time being.

Real Madrid host Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Ronaldo and co hoping to continue their 100% record in Europe so far this season.