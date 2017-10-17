VIDEO: Dad Uses Brilliant Technique to Allow His Blind Son to Enjoy Football Match

Amongst all of the drama and scandal in world football these days, it's always a breath of fresh air to see something genuinely good come out of the sport we love.

Whether it be something as big as Hector Bellerin's donation to the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster during the Under-21 European Championships this summer, or as little as a player giving a young fan their shirt at the end of the game, we as fans love to see the power of football be used for better rather than worse.

A video has surfaced showing a father who has taken his blind son to a football match. To help his son enjoy the game as much as he does, the father uses the son's hands to map out what is happening on a miniature pitch so that the son can visualise what is going on in front of him.

Dad marking out on a small football pitch with his blind son's hands what's going on down on the actual pitch. Good parenting from you, Dad. pic.twitter.com/az36eprINf — Ball Street (@BallStreet) October 17, 2017

It is moments like these that need to be celebrated more in the footballing world, as the attention of most fans is shifting more and more towards the negative side of the game.

However, there have been glimmers of the truly fantastic impact that football can have, most notably with the support of the late Bradley Lowery. The way that the whole football community rallied around the young Sunderland fan in support and sympathy showed that fans can set aside their differences for the greater good.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Moments such as the video of the dad letting his son experience football with him despite his inability to actually watch it are one of the reasons we call it 'the beautiful game', and it shows that no matter what disability or setback a person has, football should be enjoyed by everyone and anyone.