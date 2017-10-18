Adrian Disillusioned at West Ham and Wants to Leave in Bid to Boost Spain Chances

October 18, 2017

Adrian has suggested that he wants to leave West Ham in January after being dropped from the first team by Slaven Bilic. The Spanish goalkeeper is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, with Bilic favouring summer signing Joe Hart.

Speaking to Radio MARCA , Adrian said: "The coach is not giving me much ball this year, but the data is there. It only remains to fight. The possibility also to play for the national team when you are not playing also disappears.

"The market will be reopened and an agreement must be reached because I am not happy in this situation.

"Try other leagues? I would not mind. I want to enjoy every Sunday and that is achieved by playing."

Adrian joined West Ham from Real Betis on a free transfer in June 2013 and has since featured 125 times for the club. He earned his first call-up to the Spain squad in August 2016 for the matches against Belgium and Liechtenstein, but did not feature.

Adrian was in a similar position last year when he lost his place to Darren Randolph before regaining it. When Hart was signed Adrian said he would fight for his place again.

However it seems his tune has changed since then and now wants to leave the Hammers.

