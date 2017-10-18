Arsenal Legend Highlights the Only Thing Stopping Tottenham From Becoming a European Heavyweight

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has pointed to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as the only thing that can stop Spurs in the climb to European glory, after the north London side held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs have continually improved year on year - managing back-to-back top three place Premier League finishes. And now, with Pochettino trying to crack the Champions League, Ian Wright claims that the club can go all the way - but only if Daniel Levy allows the club to thrive.

“The thing with Pochettino is that they've got to be as ambitious as he is,” Wright said, on Sky Sports' 'The Debate'.

“As much as he'd like to stay at Tottenham – and they've got a lot of stuff going on, in respect of the stadium and they're moving to the next level, you'd like to think.

"And I think the way they played tonight shows that they're not going to be out of place going to that level – it's only Daniel Levy who has to step into line, in respect of investing in the squad and giving the manager what he wants."

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Financially, Spurs don't compete with the rest of Europe's heavyweights. Their strict wage structure sees players paid a lot less than their competitors - which has reportedly caused a lot of concern amongst the Spurs playing staff.





"That's the only thing that's going to stop Tottenham now, if it doesn't come from upstairs, if they don't back that team."

Spurs now turn their attention to Liverpool - who travel to Wembley on Saturday looking to continue Tottenham's 'Wembley woes'.