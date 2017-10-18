Champions League Round-Up: Man Utd Win Again But Chelsea Held in 6 Goal Thriller

Manchester United made it three wins from three in the Champions League with a 1-0 triumph in Lisbon against Benfica while Chelsea had Eden Hazard to thank for rescuing a point at home to Roma.

The action got underway in Azerbaijan with Qarabag producing an excellent defensive display to earn themselves their first point of the tournament. The shock 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid meant Chelsea had a golden opportunity to put one foot in the Last 16.





It started so well for the Blues with David Luiz and Eden Hazard giving them a 2-0 lead.

Edin Džeko what a goal! Unreal volley! 😱



That's 30 goals in 36 games for Roma in 2017 🙌 pic.twitter.com/axNtc275hQ — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 18, 2017

Roma had played well though and Alexander Kolarov pulled one back shortly before half time. Two goals in 5 minutes from Edin Dzeko then completely turned the tie. The first was a stunning volley, the second a header from a free kick.





The former Manchester City man then missed a golden opportunity to complete his hat trick and Chelsea would punish him with Hazard's second goal meaning the points were shared. Chelsea stay top of Group C ahead of their trip to Rome in a fortnight.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Manchester United continued to control Group A with a 1-0 win against Benfica. A forgettable game had a freak winning goal. A long range Marcus Rashford free-kick was carried over his own goal line by Benfica's 18-year old goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Benfica remain bottom of the group while Manchester United can secure progression to the knockout stages in the return fixture.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Basel moved into second place following a fine 2-0 win over CSKA Moscow. The Swiss side outclassed their hosts, with goals from Taulant Xhaka and Dimitri Oberlin securing the points.





Celtic could not build on their win over Anderlecht in the previous matchday as they were swept aside by Bayern Munich. The German giants never looked like losing with Muller, Kimmich and Hummels all on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win.

PSG continue to romp through Group B though as they kept a third successive clean sheet against Anderlecht.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

They also found the net on four occasions with the much fabled trio of Mbappe, Cavani and Neymar all scoring. Angel Di Maria completed the rout against the hapless Belgians.

Juventus were thankful for an 84th minute winner from Mario Mandžukić to earn them three points against Sporting. Behind to an own goal, last season's beaten finalists levelled swiftly through Miralem Pjanić. Juve then battered their opponents but had to wait until six minutes from time to celebrate the winner.

The Old Lady remain three points behind Barcelona who got their third successive win against Olympiakos.

An own goal from Dimitris Nikolaou set Barca on their way with two goals in the second half sealing the win. Lionel Messi made it 2-0 with Lucas Digne scoring his first Barcelona goal. Nikolaou made up for his own goal with a consolation at the right end in stoppage time.