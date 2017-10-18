Roma travel to London to face Chelsea on Wednesday in a Champions League group stage match.

Chelsea enter Wednesday in first place on the Group C table with two victories and six points through their first two games. In their last match, Antonio Conte's men used a dramatic late goal from Michy Batshuayi to defeat Atlético Madrid 2-1. Three points at home would give Chelsea a commanding grip on the group.

Roma are also unbeaten in their first two games of the group stage but settled for a 0-0 draw at home against Atlético last month. In their last Champions League match, Roma defeated Qarabag FK 2-1. In league play, Roma sit in fifth place on the Serie A table after losing to league leaders Napoli 1-0 on Saturday.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2

