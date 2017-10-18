Citizens Boss Pep Guardiola Hails Crucial Man City Win Over 'Incredible' Napoli Side

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's performance against Napoli and heavily praised his Serie A opponents after the Citizens' 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard told Manchester City's official website: "Napoli are an exceptional side so I was expecting them to play the way they did, they have fantastic ability to make big passes and short passes and they are one of the best sides I have faced as a coach so I am so, so happy to have won this game."

10 - @ManCity have now won their last 10 games; equaling their previous best run under Pep Guardiola (10 at the start of 2016/17). Hungry. pic.twitter.com/EVINK5YPRl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2017

The former Barcelona manager continued to praise Napoli further: "They are one of the best teams I think in Europe. Today we beat an incredible team and we had to give an incredible performance to do that so I am very happy.

“As I say, it was an extraordinary game - we have faced probably the best team I've faced in my career so I’m so proud that we have won this game".

Together we can do so much! Great teamwork tonight! We are @ManCity ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) October 17, 2017

Pep also named several City players who impressed with their performances, while singling out John Stones in particular as having a good game: "My players did so well; John, Kyle, Fernandinho and Nicolas did really well from the back and kept the ball well.

"Stones played really well; he has made a step forward in his progress both defensively and offensively and he worked really well with the guys at the back today."

Finally, Guardiola revealed Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero should be back from the injury he sustained in car accident soon: “As for Sergio, he is very close to returning."





Pep Guardiola side's start to the 2017/18 campaign couldn't of gone much better, Manchester City are top of both the Premier League and their Champions League group, while still remaining unbeaten this season.