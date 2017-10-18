Jamie Carragher Believes Gylfi Sigurdsson Is Suffering From Everton's Failure to Sign Olivier Giroud

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher believes Everton's failure to sign a proven goalscorer is negatively impacting Gylfi Sigurdsson at the club.

Sigurdsson has only scored one goal and made one assist in 10 appearances for Everton since his transfer from Swansea in the summer. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Sigurdsson was Everton's record signing over the summer in a deal worth over £40m. He was joined by Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen as the Merseyside club spent well over £100m. However, they failed to replace striker Romelu Lukaku after he joined Manchester United over the summer, with a proven goalscorer.  

The club were linked with Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, but the forward eventually decided to stay in north London. But Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher thinks Everton have seriously missed out on not signing Giroud in the summer, especially for Sigurdsson's form.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football Extra, Carragher said "a lot of the time he (Sigurdsson) was being judged on assists at Swansea. But you always need someone to finish it off."

Last season, Sigurdsson scored nine goals and assisted a further 13 in 40 appearances for Swansea. And to reach that form at Everton, Carragher believes Everton needed to bring in a proven goalscorer like Giroud. 

He continued by saying "if Everton have not got that out-and-out goalscorer they have very few players to get on the end of crosses so Sigurdsson's numbers will be badly affected by the lack of a striker."  

Speaking on Giroud, the former Liverpool star said " I think he is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. He scores goals and he gives you that presence.

"He was France's number one striker at Euro 2016 and, given the quality that they have, that shows he is a really good player. He would have been a great signing for Everton."

