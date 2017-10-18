Key Arsenal Trio Set to Shrug Off Injury Concerns & Become Available for Weekend Trip to Everton

Arsenal are hopeful of welcoming Laurent Koscielny, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey back to the first team fold for Sunday's Premier League trip to struggling Everton, according to the Telegraph.

The three players have each been struggling with injury problems in recent weeks, with French centre back Koscielny featuring in the weekend defeat to Watford after seemingly recovering from a long-term Achilles problem.





Koscielny was taken off towards the end of the 2-1 defeat, but seems to be ready to figure again after suffering cramp late on.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ramsey and Sanchez each missed the game at Vicarage Road with thigh and hamstring problems respectively, but are now back in training and concentrating on helping their side get back to winning ways. Everton have been in poor form so far this season and sit 16th, though the Gunners themselves have already fallen to defeat three times in eight games.

None of the trio are likely to feature in Arsenal's game against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday night, and will each be aiming to participate from the start on Merseyside instead.

Arsenal have only taken one point from four away games in the Premier League so far this season and essentially need to pick up their first win against Ronald Koeman's side, especially given the Gunners already trail league leaders Manchester City by a massive nine points.

With Swansea at home following their Everton trip, Arsene Wenger will know he needs to get the camp in order as consecutive clashes with City and local rivals Tottenham will follow early in November.