Leeds Players to Donate a Day's Wages as They Look to Raise £200k for Young Neuroblastoma Patient

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

The players and staff at Leeds United are poised to make a grand gesture in a bid to raise the sum of £200,000 for four-year-old neuroblastoma patient Toby Nye.

The requisite treatment for the toddler is not readily available on the NHS, and will cost around the aforementioned amount. But the club have also confirmed that all monies raised will go towards similar patients if the NHS do fund the procedure.

According to the Whites' official website, the players at the club, as well as the staff, will donate a day's wages when they host Sheffield United on October 27 at Elland Road in what has been coined 'One Day for Toby'.

The venture will also be joined by workers from Aser, Leeds' parent company, and charity Leeds United Foundation. The club will also hold various fund-raising events leading up to the game.

"Toby and his family met with me recently and I was deeply moved by his situation, as we all are," said club chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

"At Leeds United we do things as a family, Toby is part of our family and he needs our help, I know our supporters will unite behind us and together we can get him the treatment he needs to get better."

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in very early forms of nerve cells in an embryo or fetus and spreads very rapidly.

Persons willing to make donations prior to the game are encouraged to head over to this link to do so.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters