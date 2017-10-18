Liverpool Fans React After Jordan Henderson Left Out for Thrashing of Maribor

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Liverpool fans have reacted to Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave captain Jordan Henderson out of the team for Tuesday night's Champions League thrashing of Maribor.

The Reds outclassed their Slovenian opposition, securing an emphatic 7-0 victory with a brace each for Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and further goals from Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold.


But there was no place in the side for Henderson, replaced in midfield by stand-in skipper James Milner.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

Klopp was likely simply resting Henderson following his efforts in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United, although some Liverpool fans have called for him to remain on the bench in future.


Milner impressed in his place and there have been calls on Twitter for Klopp to persist with the the versatile 31-year-old.



Klopp last week bemoaned the amount of football Henderson played while on international duty with England.

"England played a friendly on an artificial pitch," the German coach said, quoted by Sky Sports. "It was a World Cup Qualifier but they had already qualified.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"I was not happy Hendo was on the pitch to be honest, with all the problems he's had in the past. It made no sense. We cannot be involved in this.

"They all make their own decisions. No manager of a national team asked me so far before a game, 'How would you line up?' We watch it, we wait until they come back, and we take what we get."

Liverpool travel to Wembley to play Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, with Henderson expected to return to the starting lineup.

