Liverpool Fans React After Jordan Henderson Left Out for Thrashing of Maribor

Liverpool fans have reacted to Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave captain Jordan Henderson out of the team for Tuesday night's Champions League thrashing of Maribor.

The Reds outclassed their Slovenian opposition, securing an emphatic 7-0 victory with a brace each for Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and further goals from Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold.





But there was no place in the side for Henderson, replaced in midfield by stand-in skipper James Milner.

Klopp was likely simply resting Henderson following his efforts in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United, although some Liverpool fans have called for him to remain on the bench in future.





Milner impressed in his place and there have been calls on Twitter for Klopp to persist with the the versatile 31-year-old.

LFC such a better side without Henderson constantly passing ball backwards #LFC #YNWA — Darren Gilbert (@butchy09) October 17, 2017





No Henderson, no problem. In a team crying out for Leadership, Milner has won almost everything & has 459 league appearances, playing him in his proper position made all the difference. Enhances those around him. Never wasteful. Tactically sound. Captain. #LFC — Imani in CT LFC AO🎙 (@LFCConnecticut) October 17, 2017





It’s amazing how good #Liverpool look when Henderson isn’t playing. Keep him off the pitch! #LFC — Matt (@MattButler06) October 17, 2017

Look what happens when we take Henderson out the team... Shouldn’t be back in the team for a bit, epsically after Milner’s display. #LFC — LFC...FollowBackAcc. (@LFCFollowBack89) October 17, 2017

Milner’s proved to Klopp why he should be starting ahead of Henderson every game. A more positive style of play. #LFC #UCL — Matt English (@mj_english) October 17, 2017

Klopp last week bemoaned the amount of football Henderson played while on international duty with England.

"England played a friendly on an artificial pitch," the German coach said, quoted by Sky Sports. "It was a World Cup Qualifier but they had already qualified.

"I was not happy Hendo was on the pitch to be honest, with all the problems he's had in the past. It made no sense. We cannot be involved in this.

"They all make their own decisions. No manager of a national team asked me so far before a game, 'How would you line up?' We watch it, we wait until they come back, and we take what we get."

Liverpool travel to Wembley to play Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, with Henderson expected to return to the starting lineup.