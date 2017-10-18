Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino Refused Stadium Entry Ahead of Huge Champions League Victory

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was amusingly denied entry into the Stadion Ljudski ahead of the Reds' record-breaking victory against Maribor on Tuesday evening, after leaving his ID on the team bus.

It was a night to remember for the Reds. An emphatic 7-0 victory in Slovenia has given Liverpool the record for biggest ever away win by an English side in European history - two of which goals came from the Brazilian himself.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Firmino cut a confused character as he was denied entry into the stadium having only just hopped off the Liverpool team bus - only to realise he wasn't carrying his player ID. The 26-year-old soon returned with a huge smile on his face, if not slightly embarrassed at his forgetfulness. Thankfully, this time the eagle eyed security guard allowed Firmino through.

It's a good thing Firmino hadn't left his ID at home - otherwise Liverpool would've only won by a minuscule five goals.

The striker opened the scoring early on. Finding the back of the net only four minutes in, before adding a second (and Liverpool's fifth) after half-time.

Jurgen Klopp's side's goal-scoring failures of late looked a distant memory as the Merseyside outfit hit Maribor for seven, securing the club's place as Group E table toppers with their first victory of the competition.

The team will be hoping to continue this newfound goal scoring form into the weekend, as they travel to Wembley to face Tottenham in the Premier League.

The North London outfit have struggled for home form so far this season. However, having picked up their first win at Wembley last weekend against Bournemouth, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping for a repeat against the high-flying Reds. 

