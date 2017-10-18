Napoli Star Lorenzo Insigne Unsure if He Will Be Fit for Crunch Weekend Clash With Inter

Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne has admitted that he is not yet sure whether he will be fit to face Inter in next weekend's Serie A clash.

The Italy international was forced to withdraw in the second half of Tuesday night's 2-1 Champions League defeat against Manchester City with a thigh injury.

The Serie A leaders will be closely monitoring the fitness of Insigne ahead of the game against second-placed Inter.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I feel much better now than when I did as I asked for the substitution," the 26-year-old told Mediaset Premium, as quoted by FourFourTwo. "We'll see tomorrow if I'm able to play against Inter."

Napoli will be looking to continue their imperious start to the league season on Saturday having won their opening eight games.

But they have so far been less successful in the Champions League, sitting third in their group with three points after defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri's side were thoroughly outplayed in the first-half against City, falling two goals behind within 13 minutes. But they improved considerably after the break and came close to finding an equaliser after Amadou Diawara's converted penalty.





"We stepped on to the field feeling too timorous and Manchester City moved the ball very quickly, the kind you don't see every day," centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly said.

"The two goals we conceded were disappointing, but towards half-time we had already started playing better and felt freer. In the second half, we did well.

"It was a defeat this evening, but we have to take the positives from this match too. We want to qualify for the next round. The return match with City will be different."