PHOTO: Chris Smalling Trolls Teammate Anthony Martial Ahead of Benfica Clash

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has often come in for stick from fans and teammates alike for not smiling enough.





However, a tweet from the official Man United account ahead of tonight's Champions League tie in Portugal against Benfica does show the Frenchman cracking a smile.

Chris Smalling, eager to acknowledge the phenomenon, was quick to jump in on his Twitter account.

United prepared for a potentially crucial match in Portugal with a training session at Benfica's Estádio da Luz yesterday.





Benfica have lost both their opening two Champions League games including a dismal 5-0 reverse in Basel on matchday two. United meanwhile are two from two and victory against the Eagles would put them on the verge of the knockout stages.





Martial will be hoping he can maintain his place in the team having started the 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite often not smiling enough, the Frenchman has become a real hit with the Old Trafford faithful. Martial scored 17 goals in his debut season under Louis Van Gaal, including the winner in the FA Cup Semi Final against Everton. United would go on to beat Crystal Palace in the Final.





Out of favour last season under Jose Mourinho, Martial struggled for form scoring only 4 times in the Premier League but he has so far been better in 2017/18.





Having netted in the opening two games against West Ham and Swansea, Martial has found the net on three further occasions.

United fans will be hoping that him and the rest of the squad will be smiling come the final whistle in Portugal tonight.