Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale Relentlessly Trolled on Twitter After Los Blancos Draw with Spurs

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has received a grilling from Tottenham fans on Twitter after Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 with Spurs at the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

The Welshman missed out on the tie against his former club through injury, and was forced to watch the match from the stands before giving his full support to his La Liga club after the game:

What an atmosphere tonight! Important point, can't wait for the game in Wembley ⚽ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/R8TJ41sqm0 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) October 17, 2017

Of course, his failure to recognise the impressive performance from the club that launched his career didn't sit too well with Tottenham fans - and Bale was quickly reminded of the new chant that's been doing the round amongst Tottenham supporters:

WHO NEEDS BALE WHEN YOU’VE GOT SISSOKO — Matt (@ffsEriksen) October 17, 2017

WHO NEEDS BALE WHEN YOU’VE GOT SISSOKO — Matt (@Eriksxn_23) October 17, 2017

Who needs bale when we e got Sissoko pic.twitter.com/cB1S36LW9d — Jamie Collins (@J_Collins1987) October 17, 2017

For those of you unaware of the Wham! inspired chant, the Spurs fans were in high spirits singing along to it outside the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening:

😂😂😂 The Tottenham fans have a chant for the game against Real Madrid 'Who needs Bale when you've got Sissoko' 😩😩😩 Cc: @Sporf pic.twitter.com/wq2DiMscNi — CheekySport (@CheekySport) October 17, 2017

Professional footballers can rarely escape the scrutiny of fans - especially if your actions rub them up the wrong way. Bale's failure to pay tribute to his former side in any way at all has resulted in a lot of hurt supporters; who, in turn, have felt the need to remind him of his roots:

I'll fix this for you....... Can't wait to "WATCH" the game at Wembley — Phoenix Spurs (@PhoenixSpurs) October 17, 2017

Forgot we made him 100% 💰💪🏻 — Stuart Bennett (@stutheyido) October 17, 2017

Cheers for the respect 😒! — Conor L (@Conorl1L) October 17, 2017

An early own goal from Raphael Varane ('assisted' by the resurgent Moussa Sissoko) gave Spurs an unexpected lead in the Spanish capital before Serge Aurier was adjudged to have brought down Madrid's Toni Kroos inside the box - resulting in a penalty being converted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

With both sides receiving strong opportunities to take the lead from there on, it was Hugo Lloris that won the plaudits from the game - displaying his talent with some fantastic saves, including one magnificent close range stop from a Karim Benzema header.