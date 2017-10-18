Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale Relentlessly Trolled on Twitter After Los Blancos Draw with Spurs

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has received a grilling from Tottenham fans on Twitter after Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 with Spurs at the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

The Welshman missed out on the tie against his former club through injury, and was forced to watch the match from the stands before giving his full support to his La Liga club after the game:

Of course, his failure to recognise the impressive performance from the club that launched his career didn't sit too well with Tottenham fans - and Bale was quickly reminded of the new chant that's been doing the round amongst Tottenham supporters:

For those of you unaware of the Wham! inspired chant, the Spurs fans were in high spirits singing along to it outside the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening:

Professional footballers can rarely escape the scrutiny of fans - especially if your actions rub them up the wrong way. Bale's failure to pay tribute to his former side in any way at all has resulted in a lot of hurt supporters; who, in turn, have felt the need to remind him of his roots:

An early own goal from Raphael Varane ('assisted' by the resurgent Moussa Sissoko) gave Spurs an unexpected lead in the Spanish capital before Serge Aurier was adjudged to have brought down Madrid's Toni Kroos inside the box - resulting in a penalty being converted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

With both sides receiving strong opportunities to take the lead from there on, it was Hugo Lloris that won the plaudits from the game - displaying his talent with some fantastic saves, including one magnificent close range stop from a Karim Benzema header. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters