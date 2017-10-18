Serie A Heavyweights Inter Circle Around Manchester City Youngster Brahim Diaz

Internazionale are reported to be keeping close tabs on Manchester City's academy star Brahim Diaz according to reports.

Piero Ausilio, Inter's sporting director, was at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night when Manchester City took on Napoli and is believed to have had words about the Spanish youngster.

As reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, there were suggestions that he spoke with the Manchester City hierarchy about a number of players including defender Eliaquim Mangala and 18-year-old attacking midfielder Diaz.

Diaz joined the Manchester City academy from Malaga in 2013 and made his senior debut for the club last year when Pep Guardiola fielded him in an EFL Cup clash.

The Malaga-born youngster, who is already capped at Spain Under-21 level, has been impressive this year when playing for Manchester City Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League, and has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

While few teams in Europe can match City on the pitch this season, young Diaz - like former Citizens starlet Jadon Sancho, who moved to Dortmund this season -may fancy his chances of progression to the first team away from the Etihad Stadium.