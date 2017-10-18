Southampton Set to Battle it Out With French Side Lille to Sign Paco Alcacer

Southampton are willing to get into a transfer tug-of-war over Paco Alcacer with French side Lille in January, according to the Mirror.

While Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino has already held talks with Spanish juggernauts Barcelona over a move for the Spanish striker, it seems as though the player himself is unsure on a move to the south of England.

It is that uncertainty that has left the door open for Lille, the former home of Eden Hazard, to come in and spark some competition for the 24-year-old striker. Pellegrino is desperate to improve his attacking options after a measly two wins in all competitions, after replacing Claude Puel this summer, as Southampton continued to under-perform following last weekend's 2-2 draw at home to newly-promoted Newcastle.

Southampton have scored 7 goals this season from 5 different goalscorers. Austin, Yoshida, Davis and Tadic have all scored one each, while Italian Manolo Gabbiadini has put his tally up to three after a brace on the weekend.

The attacking struggles don't end at goals scored either, as there have only been three assists by Southampton players this campaign - two by Nathan Redmond and the third by Shane Long.

Alcacer may well be the answer to Southampton's problems, as the Spaniard has enjoyed a very prolific goalscoring career in Spain thus far. In his last season at Valencia before moving to Barcelona, Alcacer scored 13 and assisted 7 in 34 league games.

Even last season, where he played secondfiddle to Luis Suarez, Alcacer still managed to contribute to a goal by either scoring or assisting every 90 minutes he played.