Spurs Centre-Half Toby Alderweireld Gives Frustrated Update on Talks Regarding a New Contract

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Tottenham centre-half Toby Alderweireld has given a blunt response to questions asked regarding his contract situation at Spurs - admitting that no progress has been made over a new deal.

Alderweireld is heralded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, but is believed to be miles behind the top earners at Tottenham - something his agent is desperate to fix, with Spurs' strict wage structure reportedly causing a huge amount of fuss amongst the playing staff.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Following his club's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, the Belgian defender was asked if any progress has been made on a new deal - his current contract still being the one that Alderweireld signed in the summer of 2015 following his move from Atletico Madrid.

A blunt "No." was the response from the 28-year-old, according to The Sun.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has already stated that he is not worried by Alderweireld's contract situation, and it seems unlikely that the centre-back will be offered a new deal any time soon, despite threats from his agent.

"Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer", his representative, Stijn Francis, has previously been quoted as saying

"There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can."

After a blockbuster match at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night - in which, Spurs held Champions League holders Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw - Alderweireld and Co. now turn their attention to the weekend, where Spurs host Liverpool; having finally overcome their Premier League Wembley hoodoo against Bournemouth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters