Spurs Centre-Half Toby Alderweireld Gives Frustrated Update on Talks Regarding a New Contract

Tottenham centre-half Toby Alderweireld has given a blunt response to questions asked regarding his contract situation at Spurs - admitting that no progress has been made over a new deal.

Alderweireld is heralded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, but is believed to be miles behind the top earners at Tottenham - something his agent is desperate to fix, with Spurs' strict wage structure reportedly causing a huge amount of fuss amongst the playing staff.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Following his club's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, the Belgian defender was asked if any progress has been made on a new deal - his current contract still being the one that Alderweireld signed in the summer of 2015 following his move from Atletico Madrid.

A blunt "No." was the response from the 28-year-old, according to The Sun.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has already stated that he is not worried by Alderweireld's contract situation, and it seems unlikely that the centre-back will be offered a new deal any time soon, despite threats from his agent.

"Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer", his representative, Stijn Francis, has previously been quoted as saying

"There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can."

After a blockbuster match at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night - in which, Spurs held Champions League holders Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw - Alderweireld and Co. now turn their attention to the weekend, where Spurs host Liverpool; having finally overcome their Premier League Wembley hoodoo against Bournemouth.