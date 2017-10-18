Twitter Reacts to a Scintillating Night of Champions League Football Featuring Spurs and Liverpool

The Champions League returned to our screen on Tuesday night and it brought with it another evening of drama and excitement to reiterate its claim as the best competition in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur took on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and came away with an impressive 1-1 draw...

When you find out Spurs are playing two upfront against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/Zazk6GLjCx — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) October 17, 2017

Ronaldo hits the post and Benzema misses a sitter. Spurs fans right now... pic.twitter.com/Ut4IHzbP63 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 17, 2017

Real Madrid upfront next season. pic.twitter.com/iDyRXlPp1u — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) October 18, 2017

Harry Kane falls to the floor. The referee accuses him of diving. The Real Madrid scout places a big tick next to that box. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 17, 2017

Spurs lead in the Bernabeu, Arsenal watching Emmerdale. pic.twitter.com/l23YPTs3yG — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) October 17, 2017

Spurs beating Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.



Meanwhile, Arsenal fans... pic.twitter.com/2Bdhw7AAak — Coral (@Coral) October 17, 2017

Arsenal fans seeing Tottenham lead at the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/313STwTY4o — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) October 17, 2017

Arsenal fans watching Spurs take the lead at the Bernabeu as they get ready to play Red Star Belgrade pic.twitter.com/3fdgfaIXcq — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 17, 2017

Tonight could well be Harry Winks' coming-of-age performance. We'll look back fondly on this in a few years when he's on loan at Bourenmouth — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 17, 2017

Luka Modric has posters of Harry Winks in his bedroom and Toni Kroos sleeps in Harry Winks pyjamas. Pass it on. — Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) October 17, 2017

When you're leading at the Bernabéu with Moussa Sissoko playing as a wing-back. pic.twitter.com/N7XDL91Is6 — bet365 (@bet365) October 17, 2017

Aurier defends like when you first play FIFA 18 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 17, 2017

SUMMARY: Hugo Lloris vs Real Madrid. 😳👏pic.twitter.com/q6D2JLVcuX — SPORF (@Sporf) October 17, 2017

Hugo Lloris right now 👊 pic.twitter.com/R23jDZWF8m — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 17, 2017

Hugo Lloris has been like this tonight. Loads of arms or summat. #RealTimeContent pic.twitter.com/UMoS0GHCnx — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Liverpool finally got their first win of the Champions League campaign, tearing Slovenian opposition Maribor apart 7-0 to record their biggest ever European away victory...