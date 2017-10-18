Why Leicester City Sacking Craig Shakespeare is Harsh But Not a Surprise

The Leicester City owners have once again showed their ruthless side by dismissing Craig Shakespeare after just 21 league games in charge.

A six-game winless run has seen Leicester drop into the relegation zone leaving the club in the same situation as when they sacked Claudio Ranieri in February.

Shakespeare had a flying start at the King Power, winning his first five league games in charge and masterminded one of the greatest nights in the club's history when they knocked Sevilla out of the Champions League.

Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester. Bring back Claudio. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2017

However, since beating Sunderland on 4th April, Leicester have only won three league games. The fixture list has not been kind but the Leicester owners could point to a team like Burnley who took 5 points from away matches at Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool. Leicester were spirited in defeat in a number of games against the top clubs but ultimately came away with nothing.

Shakespeare's commitment to playing 4-4-2 has also played a part in his dismissal. Teams have worked out how to play against Leicester and they often lack of a plan B, as was evident against West Brom on Monday,

The timing of Shakespeare's sacking though has caught many Leicester fans by surprise. If you include Monday's game, Leicester have 4 games in 13 days. They travel to Swansea on Saturday before two home games against Leeds in the Carabao Cup and then Everton.

It seems harsh that Shakespeare was not given these games to prove himself against some of the lesser sides in the Premier League.

His contribution to the football club though has not gone unnoticed. As a number two, Shakespeare was involved in League One, Championship and Premier League title wins and for that Leicester supporters are eternally grateful.

The owners have run the football club superbly since arriving in 2010 but are quickly getting a reputation for ruthless sackings.

Appointing Shakespeare's successor could be the biggest decision they have had to make in their time at Leicester.