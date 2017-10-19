Barcelona Reignite Interest in Liverpool Starlet Ben Woodburn Who Caught Attention on School Trip

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Barcelona have reportedly been keeping a close watch on Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn, with an eye towards making a move to secure a transfer for the teenager, who they have followed since he was 12-years-old, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon

18-year-old Woodburn has made just 10 senior appearances for the Reds, but rose to prominence after becoming the club's youngest ever goal scorer with his strike against Leeds last season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The youngster has garnered further attention with his impact at international level. He has already played four times for Chris Coleman's senior side, and scored a spectacular 25-yard winner against Austria on his debut.

As a result the Reds are reportedly in the process of ensuring Woodburn's long-term future lies with the club as they are in the process of offering him a new deal. However, they could be set for some competition from Barcelona.

While they were rebuffed in their attempts to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, Barcelona are apparently not put off doing business with Liverpool and could make a play for the precocious young Woodburn, who has impressed with his performances for both club and country.

Woodburn is said to have previously caught the eye of scouts from Barcelona as a 12-year-old during his school team tour of the city.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters