Barcelona Reignite Interest in Liverpool Starlet Ben Woodburn Who Caught Attention on School Trip

Barcelona have reportedly been keeping a close watch on Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn, with an eye towards making a move to secure a transfer for the teenager, who they have followed since he was 12-years-old, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

18-year-old Woodburn has made just 10 senior appearances for the Reds, but rose to prominence after becoming the club's youngest ever goal scorer with his strike against Leeds last season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The youngster has garnered further attention with his impact at international level. He has already played four times for Chris Coleman's senior side, and scored a spectacular 25-yard winner against Austria on his debut.

As a result the Reds are reportedly in the process of ensuring Woodburn's long-term future lies with the club as they are in the process of offering him a new deal. However, they could be set for some competition from Barcelona.

While they were rebuffed in their attempts to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, Barcelona are apparently not put off doing business with Liverpool and could make a play for the precocious young Woodburn, who has impressed with his performances for both club and country.

Ben Woodburn starts for Liverpool today. Here's a whole load of things as old as the Red's youngster pic.twitter.com/6ws43jTKXM — 90min (@90min_Football) January 8, 2017

Woodburn is said to have previously caught the eye of scouts from Barcelona as a 12-year-old during his school team tour of the city.