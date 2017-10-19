Bayern Munich Winger Arjen Robben Describes 'Special' Milestone After 100 Champions League Games

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben reached a personal milestone of 100 Champions League games in his side's 3-0 victory over Celtic on Wednesday night.

The mercurial 33-year-old, who scored the winner in the 2013 Champions League final, didn't add to his 30 European goals against the Scottish champions, but he was pleased nonetheless to reach such a momentous record and record another victory.

Speaking to the Bundesliga website after the game, he said: "I've received some messages from friends. 100 games in the Champions League is special, but I didn't prepare for the game any differently.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"As a team, the plan was to put in another good performance."

Speaking about Bayern's chances in the competition and domestically, following the reinstatement of treble winner Jupp Heynckes.

"We're on the right track, but you can't over-exaggerate things after two games. The coach makes it very clear what he wants to see," Robben added.

"As players we all know whom we have in charge and what he demands from the team and individuals.We then need to put that into practice on the field. We've already improved a few things, but there's still room for improvement. We can't allow ourselves to be happy – we need to continue in this manner."

Robben, who recently retired from international duty after failing to lead Netherlands to World Cup qualification, is showing no signs of slowing down despite entering the closing years of his illustrious career, which includes four domestic league trophies in four different countries.

"I might not be the youngest any more, but I feel fit at the moment," Robben said. "When you're fit you always want to play in order to stay in the groove. That's one of the strengths of this team, though: we have a lot of quality, although we also still need to be playing together."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Robben and Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action adjacent Hamburg on Saturday, and will be looking to improve on their stuttering start to the league season.

