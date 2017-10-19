Everton Star Accepts Fans Criticism After Club's Dreadful Start to Season as Pressure Builds

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Everton's Michael Keane has accepted fan's criticisms after the club's poor start to the season, according to Click Liverpool.

Keane was one of many big names to join the Toffees in the summer, but despite big expectations before the season they've won just two of their first eight league games and have only one point from their two games in the Europa League.

The team have been particularly poor at home, already losing twice in shocking fashion and equalling their record for home defeats throughout the whole of last season. 

Speaking of the club's struggles this season, defender Keane said: “Everton had a fantastic record at Goodison Park last season and that’s something we wanted to continue. For one reason or another, it’s not happened so far. All’s we can do is keep working hard; we’re desperate to get it right."


The Toffees drew 1-1 at Brighton at the weekend, a result with left them 16th in the Premier League and just two points above the relegation zone. The 24-year-old saw the result as a positive however, saying: 


"“I think our game at the weekend was much better; we could have won that game. If we can control games like we did against Brighton we’ll give ourselves a much better chance."

Manager Ronald Koeman was praised for taking the club to seventh in the league last season, but some fans are calling him for him to be axed after seeing goals dry up and results decline following the £75m departure of Romelu Lukaku. 


Everton now face two crucial home games with Lyon and Arsenal, both of which could prove critical to Everton's season and Koeman's future at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters