Everton Star Accepts Fans Criticism After Club's Dreadful Start to Season as Pressure Builds

Everton's Michael Keane has accepted fan's criticisms after the club's poor start to the season, according to Click Liverpool.

Keane was one of many big names to join the Toffees in the summer, but despite big expectations before the season they've won just two of their first eight league games and have only one point from their two games in the Europa League.

The team have been particularly poor at home, already losing twice in shocking fashion and equalling their record for home defeats throughout the whole of last season.

Speaking of the club's struggles this season, defender Keane said: “Everton had a fantastic record at Goodison Park last season and that’s something we wanted to continue. For one reason or another, it’s not happened so far. All’s we can do is keep working hard; we’re desperate to get it right."





The Toffees drew 1-1 at Brighton at the weekend, a result with left them 16th in the Premier League and just two points above the relegation zone. The 24-year-old saw the result as a positive however, saying:





"“I think our game at the weekend was much better; we could have won that game. If we can control games like we did against Brighton we’ll give ourselves a much better chance."

Manager Ronald Koeman was praised for taking the club to seventh in the league last season, but some fans are calling him for him to be axed after seeing goals dry up and results decline following the £75m departure of Romelu Lukaku.





Everton now face two crucial home games with Lyon and Arsenal, both of which could prove critical to Everton's season and Koeman's future at the club.