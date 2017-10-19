FanView: Bentaleb Battles McKennie as Healthy Competition Prepares Schalke for Goretzka's Exit

FC Schalke's carousel of Bosman deals may see Leon Goretzka leave in the summer, which will undoubtedly be a dismemberment that hinders the body of the club, but even with his all-purpose skillset removed from the picture, the German side is already pitting the two beneficiaries of his departure against each other.

Nabil Bentaleb was off to a fantastic start to the season, but following an injury sustained after the Bayern Munich match, the Algerian international was sidelined and in his stead stepped 19-year-old American sensation Weston McKennie.

McKennie did so well in Bentaleb's absence that he helped himself to a new five-year deal that sees him locked in until 2022. A move that had him openly committing himself to Schalke for life - which is music to the ears of all Schalke fans tired of the failed retention of so many other stars.

This means that things are about to get interesting in the Schalke midfield, because in the midst of McKennie's uptick in form, he too, sustained an injury, albeit a minor one, that will see him sidelined against Herta BSC on 14 October.

Stepping up again will be Bentaleb, who has returned from injury and figures to be in match shape come the end of international break.

The Algerian will have free reign to reassert his case for that starting role next to Goretzka and McKennie can do nothing to stop it.

This is the dream.

Two young midfielders locked in until 2022 and for the rest of the year, they will be hellbent on one-upping each other and proving that they should be the ones to play alongside their German teammate. It's the easiest way to get the best out of your players and the best part of all of it is that they are both winners in the end. Because when Goretzka does close the door behind him, these two will presumably be in the best position to step in and be the new heart of the midfield.

So for, as much as Schalke deserve skeptical looks and raised eyebrows for their epidemic of Bosman outgoings (see Joel Matip, Sead Kolasinac et al), this is actually going to work out massively in their favour.

At just 19, McKennie has all the tools to be a Goretzka-type midfielder and Bentaleb is already on a higher level, as he has matched Goretzka's goal tally, despite playing a fraction of the time.

If the name of the game is overcoming Goretzka's exit, this is the way to do it.