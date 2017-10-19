Jack Wilshere Believes Arsenal Will Respond to Digs Made About Their Character

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

With a difficult away fixture to Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night, Jack Wilshere is insistent that Arsenal can respond to their critics after a shambolic 2-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road. 

The Mirror has quoted Wilshere, who has said that: "Nobody can question our character" after Watford striker Troy Deeney accused Arsenal of lacking "cojones". 

Wilshere, who would have made an appearance had it not been for a knock taken to defender Laurent Koscielny, said: "As a player, if your attitude is questioned, it’s horrible. I look around this team and you can’t question our character.

"People try to put us down, they always have. I don’t think the comments were justified.

"When we look back at the game we look back at ourselves and what we did wrong. I don’t think we can look back and question our character. We did certain things wrong, but we certainly didn’t want to let the lead slip.

"We will move on."

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Wilshere continues, saying: "We have a game against Red Star Belgrade and another big game at the weekend [away to Everton] and we have seen with this team that the players can bounce back quickly and we will do that.


"I am sure individually players are disappointed – no one wants to hear those comments. But players are entitled to their opinions and to talk.


"That’s part of the modern-day game and we have to deal with that. All we can do is bounce back with a good performance tomorrow and at the weekend."

Arsenal have won both of their opening two Europa League games, and hope to continue that run on Thursday in Serbia. 

