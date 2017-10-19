Jack Wilshere Believes Arsenal Will Respond to Digs Made About Their Character

With a difficult away fixture to Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night, Jack Wilshere is insistent that Arsenal can respond to their critics after a shambolic 2-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Mirror has quoted Wilshere, who has said that: "Nobody can question our character" after Watford striker Troy Deeney accused Arsenal of lacking "cojones".



Wilshere, who would have made an appearance had it not been for a knock taken to defender Laurent Koscielny, said: "As a player, if your attitude is questioned, it’s horrible. I look around this team and you can’t question our character.

"People try to put us down, they always have. I don’t think the comments were justified.

"When we look back at the game we look back at ourselves and what we did wrong. I don’t think we can look back and question our character. We did certain things wrong, but we certainly didn’t want to let the lead slip.

"We will move on."

Wilshere continues, saying: "We have a game against Red Star Belgrade and another big game at the weekend [away to Everton] and we have seen with this team that the players can bounce back quickly and we will do that.





"I am sure individually players are disappointed – no one wants to hear those comments. But players are entitled to their opinions and to talk.





"That’s part of the modern-day game and we have to deal with that. All we can do is bounce back with a good performance tomorrow and at the weekend."

Arsenal have won both of their opening two Europa League games, and hope to continue that run on Thursday in Serbia.