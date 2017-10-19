Liverpool Loan Star Says He's 'Focussed' on Wolsburg & Is Learning From 'Top' Striker Teammate

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has claimed he was happy to see his parent club demolish Maribor 0-7 in match day three of the Champions League, but that he is focussed on his task at his new club Wolfsburg.

The 22-year-old is currently out on loan at the Bundesliga side, but it is expected that he will return to Anfield in the summer after gaining experience, as he seeks to give Jurgen Klopp a selection headache for next season.

Origi appears to have settled into life well in Germany so far, and has managed to score twice in six top flight matches.

He told reporters after Liverpool's outing in Slovenia, as quoted by ESPN: "Liverpool have deserved it. It's always good when the folks there are all satisfied, and you need those good results for that.

"I must focus on myself. The future will show what happens. You never know in football. He [Klopp] is focused on Liverpool, and I am focused on my task here.

Origi has been deployed as a central striker by manager Martin Schmidt in the absence of Mario Gomez, and he claimed that playing and training alongside the Germany international has helpe his own game.

"In training you can see his importance. I can learn a lot from him," Origi added. "Mario is top in the box, and to be honest I also like to play up front.

"But my quality also is to come from a deeper position. I can play on the wings, and get drawn to the goal from there."